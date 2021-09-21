The new HP Laptop 14 is thin and light laptop with a full HD touchscreen display, an Intel Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor, and support for 4G LTE networks. It’ll ship with Windows 11 pre-installed when the notebook goes on sale at Walmart in October.

While HP hasn’t announced pricing yet, the Snapdragon 7c chip is designed for low-cost notebooks, although you do typically pay a little extra for models with 4G LTE.

For what it’s worth, HP’s recently-launched Chromebook x2 11 is a 2-in-1 tablet with a detachable keyboard, the same processor, and a different operating system. It has a list price of $599, but has been on sale for as little as $399 recently.

Anyway, back to the HP Laptop 14. It will be available with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x-4266 memory and 128GB of eMMC storage, features WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 support, and has stereo speakers, a 720p webcam with an 88-degree wide angle lens, and a fingerprint reader.

Ports include:

  • 1 x USB Type-C (5 Gbps with DisplayPort 1.4 and USB Power Delivery support)
  • 2 USB Type-A (5 Gbps)
  • 1 x 3.5mm audio

The notebook is powered by a 32 Wh battery and comes with a 45W USB-C power supply. The HP Laptop 14 measures 12.8″ x 8.3″ x 0.7″ and weighs about 2.7 pounds.

 

