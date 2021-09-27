The Honor Pad V7 is an Android tablet with a 10.4 inch, 2000 x 1200 pixel LCD display featuring a 90 Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Kompanio 900T processor, and up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Honor is launching the tablet this week in China, where it’s up for pre-order for about $310 and up. The company is also offering optional accessories including a pressure-sensitive pen and a keyboard.

Honor’s latest tablet is less powerful than the Honor Tab V7 Pro that launched last month – that model has a MediaTek Kompanio 1300T processor, a 2560 x 1600 pixel display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, and support for up to 256GB of storage. But prices for that model range from about $400 for a WiFi-only model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage to $571 for an 8GB/256GB model with 5G support.

The Honor Pad V7, meanwhile, comes in three pricing options:

6GB/128GB WiFi-only for about $310

8GB/128GB WiFi-only for about $355

6GB/128GB WiFi + 5G for about $400

Each model has a microSD card reader for removable storage, support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, quad speakers, and a 13MP rear camera and 8MP front-facing camera. It’s powered by a 7250 mAh battery and supports up to 22.5 watt fast charging.

Honor is a Chinese smartphone, tablet, and laptop maker that used to be a sub-brand for Huawei until that company sold off its Honor division late last year in an effort to avoid some of the US sanctions that have hit Huawei and restricted its access to technologies originating in the US including microprocessors and even Google’s Android operating system (or at least the parts that aren’t open source, like the Google Play Store).

And while it’s unlikely that the Honor Tab V7 will be widely available in North America anytime soon, the tablet does ship with Android 11 software and Honor’s MagicUI 5.0 user interface.

via MySmartPrice and GizmoChina

