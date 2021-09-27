Honor hasn’t been making laptops for very long, but the company which span off from Huawei last year is already making some interesting models. Case in point: the new Honor MagicBook V 14 is a laptop with a 14.2 inch, 2520 x 1680 pixel LTPS LCD display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and a 90 Hz screen refresh rate. And that’s just one of the things that makes this laptop unusual.

The Honor MagicBook V 14 goes on sale in China starting October 6 with prices starting at around $960.

Honor will offer three different configurations, all of which comes with a 35-watt Intel Tiger Lake-H35 processor, 16GB of LPDDR4x memory and 512GB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage:

Core i5-11320H for RMB 6,199 (~$960)

Core i5-11320H + NVIDIA GeForce MX450 for RMB 6,999 (~$1085)

COre i7-11390H + NVIDIA GeForce MX450 for RMB 7,999 (~$1240)

Each model will ship with Windows 11. They each have 60 Wh batteries. And they’re all Intel Evo-certified devices.

The laptop also has quad speakers, four microphones, and a 5MP front-facing camera with its own integrated image signal processing chip that Honor says can help with picture quality when you’re on video calls.

At a time when video conferencing has become more common then ever before, most existing laptop webcams are pretty awful. So it’s nice to see Honor (and a handful of other companies) starting to focus on camera quality for upcoming laptops.

Honor is also introducing a new set of MagicBook 16 and MagicBook 16 Pro laptops with 16.1 inch, 144 Hz LCD displays, AMD Ryzen 5000H processors, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or RTX 3050 graphics.

Prices for those models range from 4,999 RMB (~$775) for an entry-level MagicBook 16 with a Ryzen 5 5600H processor to 7,299 RMB (~$1130) for a MagicBook 16 Pro with a Ryzen 7-5800H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics.

via Sparrow News and GSM Arena

