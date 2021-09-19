The GPD Win 3 is a handheld gaming computer with a 5.5 inch touchscreen display surrounded by built-in game controllers, a slide-out capacitive touch keyboard, and an Intel Tiger Lake processor.
When GPD began taking orders for the Win 3 earlier this year it was available with choice of Intel Core i5-1135G7 or Intel Core i7-1165G7 processors. But now the company has announced that it’s upgrading the higher-end model to a Core i7-1195G7 chip.
GPD says backers of the Win 3 crowdfunding campaign who ordered a model with a Core i7-1165G7 processor but whose devices have not yet shipped will automatically be upgraded to a Core i7-1195G7 processor.
Or if you didn’t back the campaign, you can order a new GPD Win 3 with a Core i7-1195G7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It’s available from AliExpress for $1125.
While GPD is phasing out the Core i7-1165G7 model, it’s likely that it will take a while for other stores that stock the computer to sell through remaining inventory, so prices and availability will likely vary from retailer to retailer.
The new processor is based on the same Tiger Lake architecture, but it has higher CPU and graphics frequencies, which should deliver slightly better performance in some situations.
|Name
|Cores / Threads
|TDP
|Base / Boost
|Graphics EUs
|Graphics Max
|Cache
|Memory
|i7-1195G7
|4 / 8
|12 – 28W
|2.9 GHz / 5 GHz
|96
|1.4 GHz
|12MB
|DDR4-3200
LPDDR4x-4266
|i7-1165G7
|4 / 8
|12-28W
|2.8 GHz / 4.7 GHz
|96
|1.3 GHz
|12MB
|DDR4-3200
LPDDR4x-4266
|i5-1135G7
|4 / 8
|12-28W
|2.4 GHz / 4.2 GHz
|80
|1.3 GHz
|8MB
|DDR4-3200
LPDDR4x-4266
via GPD Win 3 Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign update
This upgrade is giving you ~400MHz extra on the CPU, and ~100MHz extra on the iGPU, at a slight battery life penalty. So its hardly going to make a difference or matter to the overall experience.
If they GPD, gave this upgrade, improved their QC/warranty, swapped the touchpad for a keyboard, did cost-cutting to 512GB SSD, removed Windows license, and sold it at all at a much cheaper price (USD $800). Then this thing could actually be enticing, and compete against the Aya Neo and Steam Deck.
As it stands, the Steam Deck is literally giving you more performance, better manufacturing/customer experience, all at a cheaper price. GPD’s only advantages of doesn’t actually matter, such as ThunderBolt since its pointless for eGPU, and its smaller size since these are not pocketable, and both need to be carried in a backpack. This is not a good year for GPD.