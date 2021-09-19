The GPD Win 3 is a handheld gaming computer with a 5.5 inch touchscreen display surrounded by built-in game controllers, a slide-out capacitive touch keyboard, and an Intel Tiger Lake processor.

When GPD began taking orders for the Win 3 earlier this year it was available with choice of Intel Core i5-1135G7 or Intel Core i7-1165G7 processors. But now the company has announced that it’s upgrading the higher-end model to a Core i7-1195G7 chip.

GPD says backers of the Win 3 crowdfunding campaign who ordered a model with a Core i7-1165G7 processor but whose devices have not yet shipped will automatically be upgraded to a Core i7-1195G7 processor.

Or if you didn’t back the campaign, you can order a new GPD Win 3 with a Core i7-1195G7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It’s available from AliExpress for $1125.

While GPD is phasing out the Core i7-1165G7 model, it’s likely that it will take a while for other stores that stock the computer to sell through remaining inventory, so prices and availability will likely vary from retailer to retailer.

The new processor is based on the same Tiger Lake architecture, but it has higher CPU and graphics frequencies, which should deliver slightly better performance in some situations.

Name Cores / Threads TDP Base / Boost Graphics EUs Graphics Max Cache Memory i7-1195G7 4 / 8 12 – 28W 2.9 GHz / 5 GHz 96 1.4 GHz 12MB DDR4-3200

LPDDR4x-4266 i7-1165G7 4 / 8 12-28W 2.8 GHz / 4.7 GHz 96 1.3 GHz 12MB DDR4-3200

LPDDR4x-4266 i5-1135G7 4 / 8 12-28W 2.4 GHz / 4.2 GHz 80 1.3 GHz 8MB DDR4-3200

LPDDR4x-4266

via GPD Win 3 Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign update

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

