Chinese device maker GPD has been making handheld computers for a number of years, including models designed for gaming, general purpose usage, or IT administration duties.

But the upcoming GPD Pocket 3 will have three features the company has never offered before.

The first is a modular design that we learned about last week, allowing you to decide whether the back right side of the computer has a USB port or something else.

Now GPD has released a new image which shows two other new features:

A convertible tablet-style design

Stylus support

As expected, the GPD Pocket 3 will have a QWERTY keyboard with keys that appear to be just large enough for touch-typing, as well as a small touchpad above the right section of the keyboard and mouse-click buttons above the left side. There’s a power button above the center of the keyboard, and I wouldn’t be surprised if it has a built-in fingerprint sensor.

The little computer’s display is connected to the keyboard with a single hinge in the center of the device. Rather than a Yoga-style 360 hinge that pushes the screen all the way back for use in tablet mode, this is an old-school convertible with a hinge that swivels 180-degrees horizontally until the screen faces away from the keyboard. Then you can close the lid over the keyboard and hold the Pocket 3 like a tablet.

If the GPD Pocket 3 design is giving you déjà vu, that may be because we’ve seen something very similar recently. The One Netbook A1 is a handheld computer released in 2020 which has a 7 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel touchscreen display, and 180-degree swivel-style hinge that allows it to fold down over the keyboard for use in tablet mode, and support for an optional pressure-sensitive stylus.

One Netbook’s A1, which seemed to be the company’s response to the GPD MicroPC, also has a Gigabit Ethernet port and RS-232 COM port. The computer is powered by an Intel Core m3-8100Y processor and has 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a starting price of around $660 at the moment.

Now it looks like GPD is taking a page out of One Netbook’s playbook for the upcoming Pocket 3, although the GPD version will have a larger touchpad (rather than an optical pointing stick) and it will most likely feature a newer Intel processor since the Core m3-8100Y has been discontinued.

GPD hasn’t announced detailed specs yet, so we don’t know anything about the display size or resolution, what type of stylus it comes with, or what modules will be available for that modular section. But the company tagged a post on Twitter #Intel, suggesting that the little computer will be powered by an unspecified Intel processor (although another recent tweet also uses #amd, so it’s possible that the company will offer multiple processor options, as it’s done with the GPD Win Max 2021).

A few other expected features include a webcam, a full-sized HDMI port, two USB Type-A ports, a headset jack, and an Ethernet port.

via @softwincn

