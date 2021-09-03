Geniatech’s latest single-board computer is a credit card-sized PC with a 1.8 GHz NXP i.MX 8M Mini ARM Cortex-A53 quad-core processor and support for up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage.

If the Geniatech XPI-iMX8MM looks familiar, that’s because it’s basically a Raspberry Pi clone, with the same dimensions, a similar set of ports, and even a 40-pin GPIO connector. But with prices starting at $90, the Geniatech model is about 2.5X more expensive than an entry-level Raspberry Pi 4.

Still, it’s an option for folks that want to work with NXP’s processor and/or need a system with eMMC storage as well as a microSD card reader.

The $90 starting price will cover a model with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage as well as a 2.4 GHz WiFi & Bluetooth 5.1 module. It’s unclear if or when you’ll be able to buy models with higher specs or how much they’ll cost.

Ports include:

1 x HDMI 1.4 ([email protected] or [email protected])

1 x 3.5mm AV output

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

4 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x USB Type-C

1 x microSD card reader

There are also MIPI-CSI and MIPI-DSI connectors for cameras and/or displays and a 40-pin Raspberry Pi-compatible header. The system comes with a 5V/3A USB-C charger.

Geniatech says the XPI-iMX8MM supports FreeRTOS, Yocto Linux, and other Linux distributions.

via LinuxGizmos and CNX Software

