The Epic Games Store is giving away Europa Universalis IV for free for the next week. Best Buy is selling the 7 inch Google Nest Hub smart display for just $40. And you can pick up Lenovo Chromebooks with a choice of Intel or MediaTek processors for around $170 each at the moment.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads & Streaming
- Europa Universalis IV PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Name your price for a bundle of co-op PC games – Humble Bundle
- Save 40% on Hindenburg audio editing software – Hindenburg International Podcast Day Sale
Smart Displays
- Google Nest Hub 7″ smart display for $40 – Best Buy
- Amazon Echo Show 5 (1st-gen) for $45 – Amazon
Laptops
- Lenovo IdeadPad 3 Chromebook 11.6″ w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB for $170 – Amazon
- Lenovo Chromebook 3 14″ w/MT8183/4GB/64GB for $169 – Best Buy
- Lenovo IdeaPad S940 14″ laptop w/Core i7-8565U/8GB/256GB For $600 – Woot
USB chargers & hubs
- Rosewill 63W USB wall charger (2 x USB-C & 1 USB-A) for $20 – Newegg
- QGeeM 7-in-1 USB-C hub for $21 – Amazon
Other