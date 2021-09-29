Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Dell’s XPS 13 laptops have been some of the most popular thin and light Windows notebooks for years, and the latest model has a starting price of $950, you can pick up a previous-gen model for as little as $715 at the moment.
For that price you get similar Intel Tiger Lake processor options, but miss out on the newer design features including a 16:10 display.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- HP Envy 13t laptop w/Intel Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $600 – HP
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i5-11357/8GB/256GB non-touch for $715 – Dell
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB & touchscreen for $735 – Dell
Chromebooks
- Lenovo Chromebook 3 14″ w/MT8183/4GB/64GB for $169 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 11.6″ convertible w/MT8183/4GB/64GB for $255 – Lenovo
Storage
- Save up to 20% on WD and SanDisk memory – Amazon
- SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC card for $39 – Amazon
- SanDisk Ultra Fit 512GB USB 3.1 flash drive for $45 – Amazon
Other
- Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (2020) for $25 – Woot (or $22 for Prime members)
- Name your price for a bundle of James Bond digital comics – Humble Bundle