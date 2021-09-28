Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Earlier this year Amazon updated the Fire HD 10 lineup with new models that feature more RAM, brighter displays, slightly better cameras, faster charging and Bluetooth 5.0 support. But the processor, speakers, battery, and other specs are largely the same as they were for the previous-gen models.

Now Amazon is running a sale on that previous-gen model, which means you can pick up a 9th-gen Amazon Fire HD 10 with 64GB of storage for $96, which is about half the list price, and the lowest price I’ve seen to date.

Keep in mind that Amazon’s tablets ship with Fire OS, which is a fork of Android featuring its own user interface and app store. But you can sideload apps from outside the Amazon Appstore, or even install Google Play on the tablet.

  1. That 9th gen Fire 10 HD seems like a good buy for that price. Based on a quick google search, it looks like the newer model has the same CPU, but a newer GPU, and also has more RAM.

