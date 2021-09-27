Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Just a month after HP launched the Chromebook x2 11 tablet with a Snapdragon 7c processor, a detachable keyboard, and a 2160 x 1440 pixel display, it’s on sale at Best Buy for $379, which is $220 off the list price.

HP Chromebook x2 11

In the market for a Windows laptop instead? Newegg is offering the MSI Prestige Evo 14 with an Intel Core i5 Tiger Lake processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for $664 after rebate when you use the coupon 2021EGGIEUPS at checkout).

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Chromebooks

Laptops

Tablets & eReaders

stuff

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.