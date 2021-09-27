Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Just a month after HP launched the Chromebook x2 11 tablet with a Snapdragon 7c processor, a detachable keyboard, and a 2160 x 1440 pixel display, it’s on sale at Best Buy for $379, which is $220 off the list price.
In the market for a Windows laptop instead? Newegg is offering the MSI Prestige Evo 14 with an Intel Core i5 Tiger Lake processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for $664 after rebate when you use the coupon 2021EGGIEUPS at checkout).
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Chromebooks
- Acer Chromebook 311 11.6″ w/MT8183C/4GB/32GB for $169 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 13″ convertible w/Pentium 7505/4GB/32GB for $309 – Best Buy
- HP Chromebook x2 11″ 2-in-1 w/Snapdragon 7c/8GB/64GB for $379 – Best Buy
- HP Chromebook x360 14″ convertible w/Core i3-1125G4/8GB/128GB for $570 – HP
Laptops
- MSI Prestige 14 Evo laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/16GB/512GB for $664 after rebate – Newegg (coupon: 2021EGGIEUPS)
- Asus Zenbook 14 w/Ryzen 5 5500U/GeForce MX450/8GB/256GB for $620 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/12GB/512GB for $790 – Lenovo
Tablets & eReaders
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) for $80 – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 8 for $80 – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus for $100 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 w/64GB for $150 – Microsoft (via eBay)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ w/128GB for $500 – Microsoft (via eBay)
stuff
- Chromecast with Google TV + Stadia Controller for $100 – Google Store
- Google Home smart display for $45 – Verizon
- Samsung Evo Select 256GB microSDXC card for $35 – Amazon
- Sandisk Ultra microSD
- Amazon Echo Buds (1st-gen) true wireless earbuds for $70 – Woot
- Refurb Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $130 – Secondipity (via eBay)
- Anker charging accessories for up to 45% off – Amazon
- Name your price for a bundle of photo & video editing software – Humble Bundle