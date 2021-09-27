Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Just a month after HP launched the Chromebook x2 11 tablet with a Snapdragon 7c processor, a detachable keyboard, and a 2160 x 1440 pixel display, it’s on sale at Best Buy for $379, which is $220 off the list price.

In the market for a Windows laptop instead? Newegg is offering the MSI Prestige Evo 14 with an Intel Core i5 Tiger Lake processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for $664 after rebate when you use the coupon 2021EGGIEUPS at checkout).

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

