Need to catch up on Star Trek: Lower Decks, Discovery, or Picard? Amazon Prime Channels is offering a 1-month subscription to Paramount+ for $1, which is just 10% of the usual price for an ad-free subscription.
Meanwhile if you need something to watch it on, a bunch of Lenovo tablets are on sale this week – including the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 2-in-1 tablet with a 10 inch display and detachable keyboard. Best Buy is selling it for $199, which is one of the lowest prices I’ve seen to date.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 10″ 2-in-1 w/Helio P60T/4GB/128GB for $199 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Tab M8 FHD Android 9 tablet w/Helio P22T/3GB/32GB for $100 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Tab M10 HD Android 10 tablet w/Helio P22T/4GB/64GB for $140 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Smart Tab 10.1 FHD Android 9 tablet w/SD439/4GB/64GB for $180 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Tab P11 Android 10 tablet w/SD662/4GB/128GB for $280 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Tab P11 Pro 11.5″ WQXGA Android 10 tablet w/SD730G/4GB/128GB for $300 – Lenovo
Laptops
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 5500U/8GB/512GB for $680 – Lenovo
- Dell XPS 13 (non-touch) w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $715 – Dell
- Dell XPS 13 w/touchscreen/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $735 – Dell
- Apple MacBook Air w/M1 for $850 and up – Amazon
Other
- 1-month Paramount+ subscription for $1 – Amazon Prime Channels
- Tile Bluetooth trackers for $5 and up – Tile
- Anker PowerPort III 36W 2-port USB-C wall charger for $20 – Newegg (coupon: 93XRZ73)
- Logitech C920e 1080p webcam for $55 – Newegg
- Microsoft Surface Duo for $413 and up – Amazon