Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Samsung is selling the Galaxy Tab S7 tablet for $390 and up, which is $260 off the list price for this 11 inch tablet with a 120 Hz display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, and Samsung S-Pen support.

Or if you’re looking for something way cheaper, Woot is running a sale on older Amazon Fire tablets, with prices as low as $20 for some models. Speaking of Amazon devices, the company has new Fire TV 4K Max and Kindle Paperwhite units on the way, but the previous-gen models are still pretty good… and they’re on sale this week as well, presumably while Amazon clears out some older inventory.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Tablets

Amazon Devices

Laptops

Aukey 50% off Fall Sale

Downloads & Streaming

Other

