Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Samsung is selling the Galaxy Tab S7 tablet for $390 and up, which is $260 off the list price for this 11 inch tablet with a 120 Hz display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, and Samsung S-Pen support.
Or if you’re looking for something way cheaper, Woot is running a sale on older Amazon Fire tablets, with prices as low as $20 for some models. Speaking of Amazon devices, the company has new Fire TV 4K Max and Kindle Paperwhite units on the way, but the previous-gen models are still pretty good… and they’re on sale this week as well, presumably while Amazon clears out some older inventory.
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11″ tablet for $390 and up – Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 12.4″ tablet w/256GB for $550 – Microsoft (via eBay)
- Refurb Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite w/64GB + S-Pen for $240 – Woot
- Kano PC 11.6″ Win10 tablet for kids w/Celeron N4000/4GB/64GB for $100 – Best Buy
- Refurb Amazon Fire tablets for $20 and up – Woot
Amazon Devices
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2019) for $80 and up – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Kindle eReaders for $20 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for $22 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p) for $28 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (previous-gen) for $35 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $95 – Amazon
Laptops
- Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 2.3lb 15.6″ OLED laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $780 – Woot
- GeoBook 12.5″ laptop w/Celeron N3450/4GB/64GB for $180 – Best Buy
- GeoBook 240 14.1″ laptop w/Pentium N5030/8GB/128GB for $300 – Best Buy
- Aukey Stream Series 1080p webcam for $20 – Aukey (coupon: 1HHZMC5H8DG6)
- Aukey Minima 20W USB-C wall charger for $5 – Aukey (coupon: MINIMA)
- Aukey Basix Mini 10,000 mAh power bank for $10 – Aukey (coupon: WNYA7XT7A3X8)
- Aukey 56.5W 2-port USB-C & USB-A wall charger for $12 – Aukey (coupon: 6VH8SNSJ5VPE)
- Aukey Basix Pro 20,000 mAh power bank for $20 – Aukey (coupon: 05J3K6HYCYDS)
- Aukey Omnia Duo 65W dual-port USB-C wall charger for $26 – Aukey (coupon: PAB4)
- Aukey PowerStudio 300 portable power station for $210 – Aukey (coupon: POWERSTUDIO)
Downloads & Streaming
- The Escapists PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Name your price for a bundle of Tropico PC games – Humble Tropico Bundle
- Name your price for a bundle of sci-fi eBooks – StoryBundle Singularity Bundle
- 3-month Amazon Music Unlimited & Audible subscriptions for free – Amazon (new subscribers only)
- Soundcloud Go 3-month subscription for $1 – Soundcloud
Other
- Refurb Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $65 – Secondipity (via eBay)