Spotify is giving away a free 3-month subscription to Spotify Premium, which includes ad-free music, podcasts, and other audio content for new subscribers. Meanwhile Amazon is running its own 3-month free promotion: new subscribers can pick up a 3-month Amazon Music Unlimited subscription and a 3-month subscription to Audible for music, podcasts, and other content.
One of the nice things about the Audible subscription is that it includes credits for one free audiobook each month (two for Prime members), and you get to keep those audiobooks even if you cancel your subscription.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Streaming
- 3-month Amazon Music Unlimited & Audible subscriptions for free – Amazon (new subscribers only)
- 3-month Spotify Premium subscription for free – Spotify (new subscribers only)
Chromebooks
- Refurb HP Chromebook 11a w/MT8183/4GB/32GB for $110 and up – Woot
- Acer Chromebook 512 12″ w/Celeron 4020/4GB/32GB for $129 – Best Buy (via eBay)
- Samsung Chromebook 4 11.6″ w/Celeron N4000/4GB/32GB for $129 – Walmart
- Lenovo Chromebook C340 11.6″ convertible w/Celeron N4000/4GB/32GB for $179 – Walmart
Tablets
- Onn 8″ Android 10 tablet w/2GB/32GB for $69 – Walmart
- Open Box Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite w/3GB/32GB & 1-year warranty for $120 – QuickShipElectronics (via eBay)
- Lenovo Tab P11 Pro 11.5″ Android tablet w/SD730G/4GB/128GB for $286 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Apple iPad 10.2 (2021) w/64GB for $299 – Walmart
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 for $750 and up (save p to $300) – Microsoft Store
Storage
- QNAP TS-251D-2G-US dual-bay NAS for $279 – Newegg (coupon: SS2AZ92A27)
- SanDisk Extreme 1TB portable SSD for $140 – Amazon
Wireless audio
- Bose Frames Tenor Audio Sunglasses for $224 – Bose (Tempo and Soprano styles too)
- Refurb Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $215 – Bose (via eBay)