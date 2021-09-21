Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Spotify is giving away a free 3-month subscription to Spotify Premium, which includes ad-free music, podcasts, and other audio content for new subscribers. Meanwhile Amazon is running its own 3-month free promotion: new subscribers can pick up a 3-month Amazon Music Unlimited subscription and a 3-month subscription to Audible for music, podcasts, and other content.

One of the nice things about the Audible subscription is that it includes credits for one free audiobook each month (two for Prime members), and you get to keep those audiobooks even if you cancel your subscription.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

