Spotify is offering free 3-month subscriptions for new customers. Walmart is selling a convertible Acer Chromebook for $155, while Best Buy has the 10.1 inch Lenovo Chromebook Duet 2-in-1 tablet for just $229. And while Roku’s new Streaming Stick 4K looks like a pretty good deal at $50, it won’t ship for almost a month. In the meantime, you can pick up a previous-gen model for $40 or an Amazon Fire TV 4K for $35.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 for $155 – Walmart

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Windows computers

Chromebooks

Media streamers

Wireless audio

Networking

Keyboards

Other

