Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Spotify is offering free 3-month subscriptions for new customers. Walmart is selling a convertible Acer Chromebook for $155, while Best Buy has the 10.1 inch Lenovo Chromebook Duet 2-in-1 tablet for just $229. And while Roku’s new Streaming Stick 4K looks like a pretty good deal at $50, it won’t ship for almost a month. In the meantime, you can pick up a previous-gen model for $40 or an Amazon Fire TV 4K for $35.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Windows computers
- GMK NucBox 2.4″ mini PC w/Celeron J4125/8GB/128GB for $148 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Gateway 13″ FHD laptop w/Core i3-1115G4/4GB/128GB for $279 – Walmart
- HP Envy 13 convertible w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/512GB for $800 – Best Buy
Chromebooks
- Acer Spin 311 11.6″ convertible w/MT8183C/4GB/32GB for $155 – Walmart
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 10.1″ tablet + keyboard w/Helio P60T/4GB/128GB for $229 – Best Buy
- Acer Chromebook Spin 713 13.5″ convertible w/Core i3-10110U/4GB/64GB for $329 – Best Buy
Media streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K media streamer for $35 – Amazon
- Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K HDR media streamer (previous-gen) for $40 – Amazon
- Roku Ultra 4K HDR (2020) media streamer for $70 – Amazon
Wireless audio
- Anker Soundcore Liberty Air true wireless earbuds for $20 – Newegg
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless earbuds for $135 – Woot
Networking
- Save 15% on eero mesh WiFi systems – Amazon
- Save 20% on eero Pro 6 mesh WiFi router systems – Amazon (Prime member exclusive)
Keyboards
- Microsoft Designer Compact Keyboard for $50 – Microsoft Store
- Brydge wireless keyboard for the Surface Go for $80 – Best Buy
Other
- 3-month Spotify Premium subscription for free – Spotify (new subscribers only)
- Save up to 20% on Belkin surge protectors and power strips – Amazon
- Logitech C920x HD webcam for $60 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 8 (1st-gen) for $64 – Amazon