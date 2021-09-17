Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Age of Empires IV launches on October 28th, but this weekend you can playtest the game for free as the developers run a stress test. You can get in on the action through steam or the Xbox Insider Hub. Check out the Age of Empires website for more details.

Games not your thing? How about a half-price subscription to HBO Max. New and returning subscribers who sign up for the service through September 26, 2021 will pay $7.49 per month for the first six months.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Downloads & Streaming

Tablets & phones

True wireless earbuds

Other

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

