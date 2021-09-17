Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Age of Empires IV launches on October 28th, but this weekend you can playtest the game for free as the developers run a stress test. You can get in on the action through steam or the Xbox Insider Hub. Check out the Age of Empires website for more details.
Games not your thing? How about a half-price subscription to HBO Max. New and returning subscribers who sign up for the service through September 26, 2021 will pay $7.49 per month for the first six months.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads & Streaming
- HBO Max ad-free subscription for $7.49/month for up to 6 months – HBO (new and returning customers through September 26)
- Play Age of Empires IV for free from Sept 17 – Sept 20 – Age of Empires Stress Test
- Save up to 90% on select sci-fi RPG titles – GOG
Tablets & phones
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4″ Android tablet w/32GB for $200 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4″ Android tablet w/64GB for $230 – Amazon
- Apple iPad 10.2″ (2021) w/64GB for $299 – Walmart
- Refurb Google Pixel 2 & 3 smartphones for $80 – $140 – Woot
True wireless earbuds
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds for $75 – Microsoft (via eBay)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live true wireless noise-cancelling headphones for $94 – Microsoft (via eBay)
- Amazon Echo Buds (2nd-gen) true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $90 – Amazon (coupon: BUDS30, may be select Amazon accounts only)
Other
- Kobo Forma eBook reader for $220 – Amazon
- NucBox S 2.4″ mini PC w/Celeron J4125 for $169 and up – GMK (coupon: $60OFF-KB1BTS)
- Beelink GK mini PC w/Celeron J4125/8GB/128GB for $194 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Fitbit Charge activity tracker for $40 – Woot (Prime member exclusive)