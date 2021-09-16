Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Apple’s 9th-gen iPad doesn’t ship until next week, but it went up for pre-order a few days ago and now Walmart already has it on sale for $30 off the list price. That means for $299 you can pick up a 10.2 inch tablet with an Apple A13 Bionic processor and 64GB of storage.

Looking for something cheaper? Amazon is selling refurbished Fire HD 8 tablets for $50. Or if you and a friend are both in the market for cheap tablets, you can save $75 when you buy two Fire HD 10 tablets, bringing the starting price down to $225 for a 2-pack.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Tablets

Laptops

Mini PCs

Downloads & Streaming

Other

