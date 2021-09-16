Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Apple’s 9th-gen iPad doesn’t ship until next week, but it went up for pre-order a few days ago and now Walmart already has it on sale for $30 off the list price. That means for $299 you can pick up a 10.2 inch tablet with an Apple A13 Bionic processor and 64GB of storage.
Looking for something cheaper? Amazon is selling refurbished Fire HD 8 tablets for $50. Or if you and a friend are both in the market for cheap tablets, you can save $75 when you buy two Fire HD 10 tablets, bringing the starting price down to $225 for a 2-pack.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets
- Apple iPad 10.2″ w/64GB for $299 – Walmart
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 8 for $50 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 2-pack for $225 – Amazon
Laptops
- Acer Spin 3 11.6″ convertible Chromebook w/MT8183C/4GB/32GB for $154 – Walmart
- Lenovo Flex 3 11.6″ convertible Chromebook w/Celeron N4020/4GB/32GB for $179 – Walmart
- HP Chromebook 14 w/Celeron N4000/4GB/32GB for $236 – Amazon
- Acer Swift 3 13.5″ laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/512GB for $619 – Microsoft (via eBay)
- Razer Blade 15 Base 120Hz FHD gaming laptop w/Core i7-10750H/ZGTX 1660/16GB/256GB for $1181 – Amazon
- Razer Blade 15 Advanced 300 Hz FHD gaming laptop w/Core i7-10875H/RTX 2070/16GB/512GB for $1800 – Amazon
Mini PCs
- Mele PC Stick w/Celeron J4125/8GB/28GB for $204 – Amazon
- Chuwi CoreBox mini PC w/Core it-8259U/16GB/256GB for $359 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- GMK NucBox 2 mini PC w/Core i5-8279U/8GB/256GB for $380 – Amazon (clip coupon)
Downloads & Streaming
- Showtime subscription for $1 per month for first two months – Amazon Prime Channels
- Speed Brawl PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Tharsis PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Knockout City PC game free for Prime members – Amazon/Origin
- Sam & Max Hit the Road & 6 other PC games free for Prime Members – Amazon Prime Gaming
- September Savings sale – Epic Games Store
- Pay $13 or more for a bundle of 6 PC games – Humble Be the Bad Guy Bundle
Other
- Aukey Basix SLIM 10,000 mAh power bank for $8 – Aukey (coupon: BASIXSLIM)
- GOLABS 299Wh power station for $200 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- LG XBOOM Go PL2 portable Bluetooth speaker for $30 – Newegg (coupon: SS2AZ9A627)
- Anker Soundcore Lifw Q20 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $40 – Anker (via eBay w/coupon: SAVE4FALL)
- WD EasyStore 5TB portable HDD for $100 – Best Buy