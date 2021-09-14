Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The Microsoft Store is offering discounts on select wireless keyboards and mice. Jabra has discounts on select wireless earbuds. And eBay is offering 20% off hundreds of tech, home, and luxury products.
Here’s a roundup of some of the day’s best deals.
PCs
- Asus Zenbook 14 w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $760 – Newegg
- Samsung Galaxy Book S 13″ laptop w/Snapdragon 8cx/8GB/256GB + Verizon LTE for $469 – Microsoft Store (via eBay)
Keyboards & Mice
- Microsoft Bluetooth Ergonomic mouse for $30 – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Bluetooth Mouse for $20 – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft wireless mobile mouse 4000 for $18 – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Designer Compact Keyboard for $50 – Microsoft Store
Headphones
- Anker Soundcore Life Q20 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $40 – Anker (via eBay w/coupon: SAVE4FALL)
- Jabra Elite 45h Bluetooth headphones for $60 – Jabra (coupon: YOCLZKIXTR)
- Jabra Elite Active 75t true wireless earbuds for $108 – Jabra (coupon: YOCLZKIXTR)
Other
- Save 20% on select tech, home, and luxury products ($25 min purchase, $500 max savings) – eBay (coupon: SAVE4FALL)
- QNAP TS-653D-4G-US 6-bay NAS for $649 – Newegg (coupon: 93XRY49)
- Samsung 9W wireless charging pad for $20 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth tracker for $20 – Amazon
- Hammer on Bone eBook by Cassandra Khaw for free – Tor