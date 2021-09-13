Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

The TV adaption of the comic book series Y: The Last Man premieres today. Want to read the source material before watching? ComiXology has you covered – you can pick up the complete series in digital comic form for about $30. Note that this sale ends today.

Need something to read it on? Amazon’s offering $75 off when you buy two Amazon Fire HD 10 tablets. Or for a few bucks more you can pick up a single Lenovo Tab P11 Pro or P11 Plus.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

