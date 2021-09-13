Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The TV adaption of the comic book series Y: The Last Man premieres today. Want to read the source material before watching? ComiXology has you covered – you can pick up the complete series in digital comic form for about $30. Note that this sale ends today.
Need something to read it on? Amazon’s offering $75 off when you buy two Amazon Fire HD 10 tablets. Or for a few bucks more you can pick up a single Lenovo Tab P11 Pro or P11 Plus.
Computers
- HP Envy 13″ laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $600 – HP
- Save 17% on select Dell computers – Dell (coupon: SAVE17)
- Lenovo Flex 5 13″ FHD convertible Chromebook w/Pentium 7505/4GB/32GB for $299 – Best Buy
- HP Chromebook x2 11″ 2-in-1 w/Sanpdragon 7c/8GB/64GB for $399 – Best Buy
Tablets
- Amazon Fire HD 10 2-pack for $225 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus 2-pack for $285 – Amazon
- Lenovo Tab P11 Pro w/SD730G/4GB/128GB for $310 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Tab P11 Plus w/Helio G90T/6GB/128GB for $310 – Lenovo
Media Streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for $22 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick for $28 – Amazon
- Roku Express 4K+ for $29 – Amazon
- TiVo Stream 4K Android TV dongle for $29 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $35 – Amazon
Headphones
- Refurb Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 wireless earbuds for $36 – Newegg (coupon: 93XRY37)
- Aukey over-ear true wireless sport earbuds for $26 – Aukey (coupon: EPT32)
USB-C chargers & hubs
- Aukey 4-port USB-C Hub for $10 – Aukey (coupon: CBC64)
- Anker PowerPort III Nano USB-C wall charger for $14 – Amazon
- J5create USB-C travel dock for $60 – Best Buy
Downloads & Streaming
- Name your price for a bundle of Telltale PC games (Batman, Walking Dead, & more) – Humble Bundle
- 3-month SoundCloud Go+ subscription for $1 – Soundcloud
- Name your price for a bundle of Titan digital comics (Blade Runner, Robotech, Sherlock Star Trek & More) – Humble Bundle
- Save up to 70% on select Star Trek digital comics – ComiXology
- Y: The Last Man digital comics for up to 58% off – ComiXology