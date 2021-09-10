Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Samsung’s 15.6 inch Galaxy Book Pro is a laptop with an AMOLED display, an Intel Tiger Lake processor, and a surprisingly lightweight design for a notebook with screen this size. At just 2.31 pounds, it’s probably one of the lightest laptops in its class.

That lightweight design comes at a cost – Samsung normally charges $1100 and up for the Galaxy Book Pro. But today Woot is selling it for just $780.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

