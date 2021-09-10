Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Samsung’s 15.6 inch Galaxy Book Pro is a laptop with an AMOLED display, an Intel Tiger Lake processor, and a surprisingly lightweight design for a notebook with screen this size. At just 2.31 pounds, it’s probably one of the lightest laptops in its class.
That lightweight design comes at a cost – Samsung normally charges $1100 and up for the Galaxy Book Pro. But today Woot is selling it for just $780.
Laptops, Tablets & eReaders
- Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15.6″ AMOLED laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $780 – Woot
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 5500U/8GB/512GB for $660 – Lenovo (coupon: YOGA6AMDDB3)
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 10″ 2-in-1 w/Helio P60T/4GB/64GB for $215 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Chromebook S330 14″ w/MT8173C/4GB?64GB for $200 – Lenovo
- PocketBook Color ereader with 6 inch E Ink display for $189 – Newegg
Mini PCs
- Mele Quieter2 fanless mini PC w/Celeron J4125/8GB/128GB for $229 – Amazon
- Mele Quieter2 fanless mini PC w/Celeron J4125/8GB/256GB for $255 – Amazon
- Mele PC Stick w/Celeron J4125/8GB/128GB for $225 – Amazon (clip coupon)
PC Games
- Nioh: The Complete Edition PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Sheltered PC game for free – Epic Games Store
Other
- Kingston DataTraveler 32GB USB 3.2 Gen 1 Flash Drive for $6 – B&H
- Logitech C920e 1080p webcam for $55 – Newegg
- Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 noise-cancelling earbuds for $200 – Amazon (or Crutchfield)
