Amazon is running a 1-day sale on Anker charging products, which can come in handy if you need a spare charger for your smartphone or tablet or a power bank that will let you top up a drained battery while you’re on the go.
Need a bit more power? Aukey is selling its 288Wh PowerTitan 300 portable power station for $150 (or $100 off the usual price) today. It has two AC outlets that can deliver up to 300-watts of power, a 60-watt USB-C port, and three USB-A ports, and a 12V car charger-style output. In other words, it’ll deliver enough power for almost anything short of a microwave oven whether you’re camping or using it in the event of a power outtage.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Charging
- Aukey PowerTitan 300 portable 288Wh power station for $150 – Aukey (coupon: POWERTITAN)
- Jackery 240Wh power station for $170 – Amazon
- Anker charging products for up to 40% off – Amazon
- Anker 10,000 mAh power bank w/wireless charging for $25 – Amazon
- Mophie 7.5W Qi wireless charging stand for $8 – Woot
Media Streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for $22 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick for $28 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $35 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $95 – Amazon
Computers
- HP Pavilion Aero 13 w/Ryzen 5000U for $550 and up – HP
- HP Pavilion Aero 13 w/Ryzen 5 5600U/16GB/512GB (config w/backlit kb, 2×2 WiFi) for $645 – HP (coupon: HP21LDS5)
- Lenovo ThinkCentre M90n mini PC w/Core i3-8145U/4GB/128GB/Win10 Home for $300 – Newegg
Tablets
- Lenovo Tab P11 Pro 11.5″ for $290 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Amazon Fire 7″ tablet for $40 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $60 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $100 and up – Amazon
Downloads & Streaming
- Pay $20 or more for a bundle of 28 PC games – Humble Team 17 Bundle
- 21 PC games for $10 – Itch.io Transgender Artists Bundle
- Name your price for a bundle of eBooks – StoryBundle “Getting Justice” Bundle
Other
- Neo Geo Mini + 2 game pads for $70 – Woot
- Sennheiser HD 350BT wireless over-ear headphones for $80 – Amazon