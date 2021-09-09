Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Amazon is running a 1-day sale on Anker charging products, which can come in handy if you need a spare charger for your smartphone or tablet or a power bank that will let you top up a drained battery while you’re on the go.

Need a bit more power? Aukey is selling its 288Wh PowerTitan 300 portable power station for $150 (or $100 off the usual price) today. It has two AC outlets that can deliver up to 300-watts of power, a 60-watt USB-C port, and three USB-A ports, and a 12V car charger-style output. In other words, it’ll deliver enough power for almost anything short of a microwave oven whether you’re camping or using it in the event of a power outtage.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

