Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Ubisoft is giving away Far Cry 3 for free through Saturday morning. Microsoft is selling an Acer laptop with a 13.5 inch, 3:2 display and a Core i7 Tiger Lake processor for just $619. And if you’re in the market for a decent pair of wireless, noise-cancelling headphones but don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars, Woot’s got you covered – the store is selling Microsoft’s first-gen Surface Headphones for $96.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Devices

Wireless audio

Charging

Downloads

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.