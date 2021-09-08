Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Ubisoft is giving away Far Cry 3 for free through Saturday morning. Microsoft is selling an Acer laptop with a 13.5 inch, 3:2 display and a Core i7 Tiger Lake processor for just $619. And if you’re in the market for a decent pair of wireless, noise-cancelling headphones but don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars, Woot’s got you covered – the store is selling Microsoft’s first-gen Surface Headphones for $96.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Devices
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip w/SD855+/8GB/256GB for $850 – Woot
- Acer Swift 3 13.5″ laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/512GB for $619 – Microsoft Store (via eBay)
- Amazon Device Deals (Kindle, Fire, Ring, and Echo devices on sale) – Amazon
Wireless audio
- Microsoft Surface Headphones (1st-gen) for $96 – Woot
- OontZ Angle Solo portable Bluetooth speaker for $14 – Amazon
- Refurb Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds for $76 – Secondipity (via eBay w/coupon: PICKCR5)
- Refurb Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $188 – Secondipity (via eBay w/coupon: PICKCR5)
Charging
- Aukey Basix Slim 10,000 mAh power bank for $7 – Aukey (coupon: N73)
- Mophie PowerStation 18W 6700 mAh power bank 2-pack for $18 – meh
Downloads
- Far Cry 3 PC game for free – Ubisoft