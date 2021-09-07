Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Newegg is selling QNAP’s TS-251D dual-bay network attached storage device for $70 off the list price. Dell’s popular XPS 13 thin and light laptop is on sale for $200 off. And Amazon’s sale on Fire tablets and Kindle eReaders that kicked off over the holiday weekend is still running.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $750 – Dell
- HP Envy 13 laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $620 – HP
- HP Chromebook 11a w/MT8183/4GB/32GB for $150 – HP
Amazon devices
- Amazon Kindle devices for $60 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire tablets for $40 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $55 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Frames (2nd-gen) for $180 – Amazon
Keyboards & mice
- Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard for $30 – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Modern Mobile Mouse for $20 – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Arc Mouse for $58 – Microsoft Store
- Logitech G502 Hero wired gaming mouse for $44 – Amazon
- Logitech G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse for $119 – Amazon
Headphones
- EarFun Air Pro true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $50 – Woot (Prime member exclusive)
- Refurb Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $180 – Woot
Other
- Adobe Photoshop Elements & Premiere Elements 2021 for $90 – Dell
- QNAP TS-251D-2G-US 2-bay NAS for $279 – Newegg (coupon: 93XRW97)