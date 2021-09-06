Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Amazon is running a sale on Kindle eReaders and Fire tablets. While prices start as low as $40 for a 7 inch Amazon Fire tablet, the sweet spots are probably the Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 tablets, which are on sale for $30 to $50 off their already-low prices. While Amazon’s tablets ship with a modified version of Android called Fire OS, it is pretty easy to install the Google Play Store if you want to run apps that aren’t in Amazon’s Appstore.

But if you don’t want to jump through those hoops, there’s always the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite – with a list price of $160 and up, it’s an 8.7 inch Android tablet that comes with Google apps and services pre-installed. And right now Best Buy is selling a model with 64GB of storage for $110, which is the lowest price I’ve seen so far.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Tablets

Tablets (for kids)

eReaders

Media Streamers

Laptops

Other

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

