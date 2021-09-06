Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon is running a sale on Kindle eReaders and Fire tablets. While prices start as low as $40 for a 7 inch Amazon Fire tablet, the sweet spots are probably the Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 tablets, which are on sale for $30 to $50 off their already-low prices. While Amazon’s tablets ship with a modified version of Android called Fire OS, it is pretty easy to install the Google Play Store if you want to run apps that aren’t in Amazon’s Appstore.
But if you don’t want to jump through those hoops, there’s always the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite – with a list price of $160 and up, it’s an 8.7 inch Android tablet that comes with Google apps and services pre-installed. And right now Best Buy is selling a model with 64GB of storage for $110, which is the lowest price I’ve seen so far.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets
- Amazon Fire 7 tablet for $40 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $60 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus for $80 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite w/64GB for $110 – Best Buy
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus + wireless charging dock for $120 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $100 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus for $130 – Amazon
- Apple iPad mini for $300 and up – Best Buy
Tablets (for kids)
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids for $60 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Pro for $60 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids for $90 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro for $90 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids for $140 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro for $140 – Amazon
eReaders
- Amazon Kindle for $60 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $85 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Kids for $70 – Amazon
Media Streamers
- Refurb Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $30 – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Fire TV Cube for $75 – Amazon
Laptops
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 13″ OLED w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $666 – Amazon
- Acer Swift X 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 7 5800U/RTX 3050Ti/16GB/512GB for $1000 – Amazon
Other
- Save 15% on select like-new products – eBay (coupon: SAVE15LABORDAY)
- SanDisk Extreme Plus 128GB microSDXC card for $30 – Best Buy
- Anker 3-in-1 Qi wireless charging stand for $32 – Amazon
- Microsoft 365 Personal 12-month subscription + $15 gift card for $59 – Amazon
- Refurb Sony WF-1000XM4 noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds for $198 – Secondipity (via eBay)