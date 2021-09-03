Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Labor Day is a federal holiday in the United States meant to recognize the American labor movement. But it’s also long been coopted by retailers, which take advantage of the 3-day weekend during the back-to-school season to run Labor Day sales.
Some deals are better than others, but if you’re in the market for a discounted phone, tablet, laptop, or webcam, among other things, there are certainly some good deals to be found today.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Labor Day sales
- Adorama Labor Day Sale – Adorama
- Best Buy Labor Day Sale – Best Buy
- Save an extra 15% (up to $100) on thousands of refurbished products – eBay (coupon: SAVE15LABORDAY)
- Dell Labor Day Sale – Dell
- HP Labor Day Sale – HP
- Lenovo Labor Day Sale – Lenovo
Smartphones & tablets
- Google Pixel 4 w/SD855/6GB/64GB for $379 – B&H
- Apple iPad mini for $300 and up – Best Buy
- Apple iPad Air for $500 and up – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7″ tablet for $129 and up – Walmart (or Best Buy, B&H, Dell)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4″ tablet for $200 and up – Samsung
Laptops
- Dell Inspiron 7000 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 5500U/8GB/256GB for $600 – Best Buy
- HP Envy 13 laptop w/Intel Tiger Lake for $620 and up – HP
- HP Envy 13 convertible w/Intel Tiger Lake for $660 and up – HP
- HP Pavilion Aero w/Ryzen 5000U for $670 and up – HP
- Apple MacBook Air w/M1/8GB/256GB for $850 – Amazon (price in cart)
Networking
- eero 6 mesh WiFi router hardware for $62 – $244 – Amazon
- Linksys MR7350 AX1800 smart mesh WiFi 6 router for $100 – Amazon
Charging
- AmazonBasics rechargeable 850 mAh AAA battery 8-pack for $8 – Amazon
- AmazonBasics rechargeable 2400 mAh AA battery 12-pack for $19 – Amazon
Downloads
- STARZ for $1/month for first two months – Amazon Prime Channels
- Name your price for a bundle of audio production software – Humble Sound Forge Pro Bundle
Other
- ADATA 64GB USB 3.2 Gen 1 flash drive for $7 – Newegg
- Bluedio Fi true wireless earbuds for $11 – Bluedio (via eBay)
- Lenovo true wireless earbuds for $15 – Lenovo (coupon: TABBUSTERS)
- Razer Kiyo 1080p streaming webcam w/ring light for $64 – Amazon