Aukey is running a Labor Day sale on charging accessories, which means you can pick up a tiny 20W USB-C wall charger for as little as $5 or a massive 300 Wh portable power station for $210.
Meanwhile Amazon is offering STARZ subscriptions for $1 per month for the first two months, and students can get a 3-month subscription to Audible Premium Plus for free (Amazon is also giving away 6-month free trials for Amazon Prime Student, which comes with other perks as well).
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Charging
- Aukey Minima 20W USB-C wall charger for $5 – Aukey (coupon: MINIMA)
- Aukey 56.5W 2-port wall charger for $12 – Aukey (coupon: 6VH8SNSJ5VPE)
- Aukey Basix Mini 10,000 mAh power bank for $10 – Aukey (coupon: WNYA7XT7A3X8)
- Aukey Basix Pro 20,000 mAh power bank & stand for $20 – Aukey coupon: 05J3K6HYCYDS)
- Star Wars Millennium Falcon wireless charging pad for $25 – GameStop
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240Wh backup battery for $170 – Amazon
- Aukey PowerStudio 300 portable power station for $210 – Aukey (coupon: POWERSTUDIO)
iPads
- Apple iPad Mini for $300 and up – Best Buy
- Apple iPad Air for $500 and up – Best Buy
Streaming & Downloads
- STARZ Amazon Prime Channel subscription for $1/month for first 2 months – Amazon
- Audible Premium Plus 3-month subscription free for Prime Students members – Amazon
- 7 PC games free for Prime members – Amazon Prime Gaming
True wireless earbuds
- Sennheiser CX 400BT true wireless earbuds for $105 – Amazon
- Refurb Jabra Elite Actie 65t true wireless earbuds for $31 – Jabra (via eBay w/coupon: SAVE15LABORDAY)
Other
- Amazon Prime Student 6-month trial for free – Amazon
- Aukey Labor Day Sale – Aukey
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (2020) w/Alexa voice remote for $25 – Woot