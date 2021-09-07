The latest small form-factor desktop computer from Chinese PC maker Chuwi is a 7.4″ x 7″ x 2.4″ computer powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 4900H octa-core processor.
The Chuwi RZBOX mini PC goes up for pre-order soon, and it’s expected to ship in October with prices starting as low as $500 during a launch promotion.
Chuwi’s latest computer has an all-metal chassis, a fan for active cooling, and an interesting mix of modern and legacy ports including:
- 2 x Gigabit Ethernet
- 1 x HDMI 2.0
- 1 x DisplayPort
- 1 x VGA
- 2 x USB 3.0 Type-A
- 3 x USB 2.0 Type-A
- 1 x USB 2.0 Type-C
- 1 x 3.5mm headphone output
- 1 x 3.5mm microphone input
Under the hood, the system has two slots for DDR4-3200 memory and two M.2 2280 slots for PCIe NVMe solid state drives. The company plans to sell three different configurations:
- Barebones (no memory, storage, or operating system)
- 8GB RAM + 256GB SSD
- 16GB RAM + 512GB SSD
You can also perform their own upgrades – the RZBOX supports up to 32GB of total memory.
Chuwi says it’ll begin shipping the RZBOX to customers after the crowdfunding campaign ends on October 12.