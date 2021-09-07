The latest small form-factor desktop computer from Chinese PC maker Chuwi is a 7.4″ x 7″ x 2.4″ computer powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 4900H octa-core processor.

The Chuwi RZBOX mini PC goes up for pre-order soon, and it’s expected to ship in October with prices starting as low as $500 during a launch promotion.

Chuwi’s latest computer has an all-metal chassis, a fan for active cooling, and an interesting mix of modern and legacy ports including:

  • 2 x Gigabit Ethernet
  • 1 x HDMI 2.0
  • 1 x DisplayPort
  • 1 x VGA
  • 2 x USB 3.0 Type-A
  • 3 x USB 2.0 Type-A
  • 1 x USB 2.0 Type-C
  • 1 x 3.5mm headphone output
  • 1 x 3.5mm microphone input

Under the hood, the system has two slots for DDR4-3200 memory and two M.2 2280 slots for PCIe NVMe solid state drives. The company plans to sell three different configurations:

  • Barebones (no memory, storage, or operating system)
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB SSD
  • 16GB RAM + 512GB SSD

You can also perform their own upgrades – the RZBOX supports up to 32GB of total memory.

Chuwi says it’ll begin shipping the RZBOX to customers after the crowdfunding campaign ends on October 12.

 

