The latest small form-factor desktop computer from Chinese PC maker Chuwi is a 7.4″ x 7″ x 2.4″ computer powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 4900H octa-core processor.

The Chuwi RZBOX mini PC goes up for pre-order soon, and it’s expected to ship in October with prices starting as low as $500 during a launch promotion.

Chuwi’s latest computer has an all-metal chassis, a fan for active cooling, and an interesting mix of modern and legacy ports including:

2 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x DisplayPort

1 x VGA

2 x USB 3.0 Type-A

3 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-C

1 x 3.5mm headphone output

1 x 3.5mm microphone input

Under the hood, the system has two slots for DDR4-3200 memory and two M.2 2280 slots for PCIe NVMe solid state drives. The company plans to sell three different configurations:

Barebones (no memory, storage, or operating system)

8GB RAM + 256GB SSD

16GB RAM + 512GB SSD

You can also perform their own upgrades – the RZBOX supports up to 32GB of total memory.

Chuwi says it’ll begin shipping the RZBOX to customers after the crowdfunding campaign ends on October 12.

