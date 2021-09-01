The Intel NUC 11 Pro, also known by the code-name “Tiger Canyon” is a compact desktop computer with support for up to a 28-watt Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor and 64GB of RAM stuffed into a chassis that measures just 4.6″ x 4.4″ x 2.1″ (or less).

But the little computer also requires active cooling to keep from overheating, which means there’s a fan that will spin up and generate noise. Want a fanless model? SimplyNUC launched a “Tiger Canyon Porcoolpine” a few weeks ago. Or you can try building your own – Aksa just introduced the Newton CTN, a fanless case that provides passive cooling for the NUC 11 Pro.

Measuring 6.6″ x 4.4″ x 2.2″, the Akasa Newton CTN isn’t much larger than the original Tiger Canyon chassis. But it does have some limitations.

First, there’s no room for a 2.5 inch drive in Akasa’s chassis, so you’ll only be able to use an M.2 SSD for internal storage. And second, Akasa says the Newton CTN case is only compatible with these Intel NUC boards and kits:

Know what those boards all have in common? They all feature 15-watt Intel Core i3-1115G4 dual-core processors rather than 28-watt, quad-core Core i5 or Core i7 chips.

So the Akasa Newton CTN Could be a good solution if you’re looking to build a quiet, compact, low-power computer. But if you need a bit more horsepower, you might be better off with the Porcoolpine.

via FanlessTech

