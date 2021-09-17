Chinese PC maker Beelink has announced plans to launch a compact desktop computer featuring a 15-watt Intel Celeron N5095 quad-core processor featuring Intel Jasper Lake architecture.

The upcoming Beelink U59 is a 4.9″ x 4.4″ x 1.7″ computer with support for up to 16GB of RAM, up to a 512GB M.2 SSD, and room for an optional 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD. Beelink hasn’t revealed pricing or availability details yet, but the company sells models with previous-gen Intel chips for around $250 or less.

The Beelink U59 supports up to two 4K displays thanks to dual HDMI 2.0 ports on the back of the computer. There’s also a USB-C port on the front, plus four USB 3.0 Type-A ports (two on the front and two on the back).

Other features include Gigabit Ethernet, WiFi, and Bluetooth 4.0, a headset jack, and a 12V/3A DC power input.

Beelink says the system ships with Windows 10, but it should also supports Linux.

via AndroidPC.es

