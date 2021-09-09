Azulle is a company that makes small computers, usually featuring Windows software and low-power Intel processors. But the new Azulle Ally is something a little different: an Android-powered mini PC with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, a chip that’s usually found in budget smartphones.

The Azulle Ally is up for pre-order for $150, and it could be an interesting option for folks looking to build their own Android-based media center, storage device, or digital signage or kiosk system. With budget specs though, don’t expect too much from the little PC.

The Snapdragon is a 1.8 GHz ARM Cortex-A53 quad-core processor with Adreno 506 graphics, and the Azulle Ally has just 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

It supports WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity and has a Gigabit Ethernet port, micro HDMI 1.4 port, micro USB port, and two USB 3.0 Type-A ports. Azulle ships the Ally with Android 10 software.

While the Azulle Ally is a relatively inexpensive device by mini PC standards, and one of the only models I’m aware of with a Snapdragon 450 processors, as CNX-Software points out, you could probably save a fair amount of money by picking up a single-board PC with a RK3328 processor (or an inexpensive Android-powered TV box with the same processor).

via FanlessTech

