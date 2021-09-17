The Asus Tinker Board 2 is a Raspberry Pi-shaped single-board computer powered by a Rockchip RK3399 hexa-core processor and featuring 2GB to 4GB of RAM. First announced almost a year ago, the Tinker Board 2 is finally available for $99 and up.

Asus also offers a Tinker Board 2S model that’s pretty similar except that it has 16GB of eMMC storage. Prices for that model start at about $120.

All models feature HDMI 2.0 and Gigabit Ethernet ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, and a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, plus a 40-pin GPIO header and MIPI-CSI and MIPI-DSI connectors for cameras and displays.

There’s also a wireless module with support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0.

At 3.4″ x 2.1″, the little computer is about the size of a Raspberry Pi Model B (or a credit card). But it’s significantly more expensive – Raspberry Pi 4 prices start at $35 for a model with 2GB of RAM, while these are the current prices for the Asus Tinker Board 2 and 2S:

Or if those prices seem a bit steep for a single board computer with a processor released five years ago, there are other options. Pine64’s RockPro64, for example, has the same RK3399 processor, but sells for $60 and up, while the Rock Pi 4 from Radxa currently sells for around $75 and up (for a model with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage).

via CNX Software

For what it’s worth, the Raspberry Pi has a 1.5 GHz quad-core ARM Cortex-A72 processor while the Tinker Board 2 and 2S have a 6-core chip with two 2 GHz Cortex-A72 CPU cores and four 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53 cores.

