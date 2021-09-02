Asus is launching new laptops for consumers, business customers, and content creators. And they all have OLED displays.

That includes new laptops in the Asus ZenBook line of thin and light laptops, mid-range Asus VivoBook laptops, and Asus ExpertBook business notebooks as well as new Asus ProArt StudioBook laptops (that also have a few other special features). And just for good measure, Asus is also introducing a new portable display with, you guessed it, an OLED screen.

OLED displays are typically reserved for premium devices since they tend to be more expensive than LCD displays. But they also offer more vivid colors and higher contrast, where the blacks are truly black, for example.

There are also some down sides to using OLED displays in laptops: not only do they typically cost more, but you tend to get shorter battery life.

Asus seems to be taking aim with at least one of those issues though: the new Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED, for example is expected to be available soon for $750 and up., while the Asus VivoBook Pro 15 OLED will start at $920.

The new Asus ZenBook 14X OLED, meanwhile, is more of a premium device. The 3.1 pound notebook has a 14 inch display with support for 2880 x 1800 or 3840 x 2400 pixel touchscreen OLED display panels, plus an Asus ScreenPad 2.0 where you’d normally find a touchpad. That’s a smaller 2160 x 1080 pixel IPS LCD touchscreen display.

The ZenBook 14X OLED supports up to an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics and prices are expected to start at around $1400.

There’s also a new convertible with similar features, but the Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED lacks the NVIDIA graphics option and has an Asus NumberPad instead of a ScreenPad, but this model adds a 360-degree hinge that allows you to use the laptop in laptop or tablet modes. Pricing for that model hasn’t been revealed yet.

You can find more details about all of the new Asus laptops with OLED displays at the Asus Creators 2021 website, or check out the video from the event:

