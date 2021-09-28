The Asus PN41 is a 4.5″ x 4.5″ x 1.9″ desktop computer with a low-power Intel Jasper Lake processor and a fanless design.

First unveiled in May, some configurations are now available for purchase for $169 and up… although most stores that have it in stock show delayed ship dates, so maybe it’s really up for pre-order.

Amazon is selling a barebones model for $169 (you have to check the “other sellers” section to get that price, as the main page shows a $10 price tag). Or if you’d rather buy a model pre-configured with memory, storage, and Windows 10 Pro, you can pre-order from Craving Savings (via from Newegg or eBay), which are offering the following configurations:

4GB DDR4-3200 RAM/128GB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD/Win10 Pro for $330

8GB/256GB/Win10 Pro for $370

4GB/512GB/Win10 Pro for $380

8GB/512GB/Win10 Pro for $400

4GB/1TB/Win10 Pro for $440

8GB/1TB/Win10 Pro for $460

Note that Amazon, Newegg, and eBay all say Asus Pn41 orders placed today won’t ship until mid-October.

All of the models currently available are powered by Intel Celeron N4500 processors. That’s a 6-watt, 2-core, 2-thread chip with a 1.1 GHz base frequency and support for bursts of speed up to 2.8 GHz. It features Intel UHD graphics with 16 execution units, support for 4K video, and support for speeds ranging from 350 MHz to 750 MHz.

The Asus PN41 also supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 and has room inside the case for an optional 2.5 inch SATA hard drive or SSD. On the front and back of the computer you’ll find a selection of ports including:

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x DisplayPort

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

But if you’re holding out hope for something with a little more horsepower, the Asus spec sheet posted earlier this year (which seems to have gone missing) mentioned support for up to a 10-watt Intel Pentium Silver N6005 quad-core, quad-thread processor with 2GHz base and 3.3 GHz burst speeds and Intel UHD graphics with 32-execution units and 450 MHz base and 900 MHz boost speeds. There’s no word on if or when models with that processor will be available though.

via FanlessTech

