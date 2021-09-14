Apple is holding a “California Dreaming” launch event for new iPad and iPhone hardware. Here are some of the latest updates from the event. The newest updates are listed at the top of the page.
Apple Watch Series 7 is coming this fall for $399 and up, with a wide range of color and style options. The Series 3 remains as an entry-level $199 version, and the $279 Watch SE is a mid-range option. pic.twitter.com/t19obhQMZD
The Apple Watch Series 7 has a bigger, brighter display and slimmer bezels. The extra room gives you space for a QWERTY keyboard, among other things. Also the first Apple Watch with IP6X dust resistance. pic.twitter.com/CmMCPEKBvg
The new iPad mini starts at $499, comes in WiFi-only and cellular options, supports Apple Pencil, and comes in more color options. pic.twitter.com/OpAmxgX9TH
The new iPad Mini has a 12MP rear camera with Focus Pixels and f/1.8 aperture and True Tone Flash and 4K recording support. The front camera is a 12MP 122 degree ultra-wide with Center Stage support. The cellular model also now supports 5G. pic.twitter.com/oSiZFhoFXG
Apple’s new iPad mini has an 8.3″ display, slimmer bezels, and Touch ID in the power button. It has a new processor with 40% faster CPU performance and an 80% faster GPU. pic.twitter.com/aU22y6SneX
A few more notes about the 10.2″ iPad: It starts at 64GB, twice as much as the previous-gen, while still keeping the $329 starting price. It’s also the same size, which means existing accessories are supported.
Apple says the new iPad with a 10.2″ display goes up for order today for $329 and up and will be available next week. pic.twitter.com/kVU4KcyAQY
Apple’s new iPad packs an A13 Bionic processor for 20% faster CPU, graphics, and AI performance. The front camera has also been upgraded to a 12MP, 122 degree ultra-wide camera with Center Stage tracking support (to keep you in the frame) during video calls. pic.twitter.com/3YoTyy5WbP
