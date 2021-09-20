Amazon is preparing to update its Kindle Paperwhite eReader with two new models. Compared with the 4th-gen model, first released in 2019, the new Kindle Paperwhite will have a bigger display and an improved front light system. There’s also a Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition model with a few extra features.

While Amazon hasn’t officially announced its 5th-gen Kindle Paperwhite devices yet, but details showed up briefly on the company’s Canadian and Mexican websites, where they were quickly spotted by a number of folks.

The new Paperwhite devices are expected to have a 6.8 inch E Ink display with 300 pixels per inch. That’s the same pixel density as the previous-gen model, but a larger screen (up from 6 inches). Thumbnail images suggest the 5th-gen Paperwhite might not be much larger than the 4th-gen though, thanks to slimmer top and side bezels.

Amazon is also upgrading the number of LED lights used to illuminate the display from 5 to 17. And the company is adding support for adjustable color temperature, allowing you to reduce the amount of blue light emitted at night time.

That last bit is the feature I’ve been waiting for. While rivals including Kobo, Onyx BOOX, and others have offered adjustable color temperature in mid-range eReaders for years, up until now Amazon has only offered it with the $250 Kindle Oasis.

The basic 5th-edition Kindle Paperwhite will have an edge-to-edge display with a “flush-front design,” and an IP8 water resistance rating, just like the previous-generation. And it will be available with at least 8GB of storage.

Amazon’s new Paperwhite Signature Edition starts with 32GB of storage and has two extra features: support for wireless charging and an ambient light sensor that can automatically adjust screen brightness depending on your environment.

Here’s a comparison of the new models with the current-gen Kindle Paperwhite, with pricing details as they were briefly listed on the Amazon Canada website.

Kindle Paperwhite (2021) Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Kindle Paperwhite (2019) Price $149 (CAD) $210 (CAD) $140 CAD ($130 US) Display 6.8 inch, 300 ppi 6.8 inch, 300 ppi 6 inch, 300 ppi Storage 8GB 32GB 8GB or 32GB Front light 17 LEDs 17 LEDs 5 LEDs Flush-front ✓ ✓ ✓ IPX8 waterproof ✓ ✓ ✓ Adjustable warm light ✓ ✓ Auto light sensor ✓ Page turn buttons Bluetooth/audible ✓ ✓ ✓ WiFi ✓ ✓ ✓ Color Black Black Black, blue, sage, or plum

via /r/Kindle, Good eReader, and The eBook Reader

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

