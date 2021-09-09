Amazon is expanding hardware support for its Luna game streaming service. When the company first launched Luna last year, it was available for PC, Mac, Amazon Fire TV devices, and iOS hardware. A few months later it expanded to Android. And now Amazon is bringing Luna to Chromebooks and Amazon Fire tablets.

That’s right, up until now you couldn’t use Amazon’s game streaming service with an Amazon tablet. Go figure. At least that restriction is gone now… assuming you have a fairly recent Fire tablet.

According to Amazon, if you want to use Luna on a Fire tablet, you’ll need one of the following models:

Fire 7 (2019 or later release)

Fire HD 8 (2018 or later release)

Fire HD 10 (2019 or later release)

One benefit of using Luna on an Amazon device is that you don’t need an early access invitation. If you’re playing on a Fire TV or Fire tablet device, you can just open the Luna app to start playing.

Amazon is also introducing a new Luna Couch feature, which adds support for multiplayer co-op gaming for players who are not in the same physical space. Hosts can set up a Couch session and share a link with anyone who you’d like to invite to join the game – including players who may not have a Luna subscription.

Those subscriptions, by the way, currently run from around $3 to $15 per month depending on the “channels” you subscribe to:

Family Channel ($3/month for 35 kid-friendly games including SpongeBob and Garfield titles)

($3/month for 35 kid-friendly games including SpongeBob and Garfield titles) Luna+ Channel ($6/month for 95 titles including Control, GRID, and Metro Exodus)

($6/month for 95 titles including Control, GRID, and Metro Exodus) Ubisoft+ Channel ($15/month for 100+ titles including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, and Far Cry: New Dawn)

Amazon notes that the price of the Ubisoft+ subscription will go up to $18/month on September 30th, but customers who subscribe now can lock in the lower pricing.

The company also plans to launch a retro-gaming channel soon that will include classic titles from Atari and SNK including Another World, Dragon’s Lair, and King of Fighters.

At the moment, Amazon is also offering Prime members a chance to check out Luna for free. From today through September 15th, Prime members in the mainland US can play Resident Evil 7 biohazard Gold Edition, Metro Exodus, Katamari Damacy REROLL, and Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom for free without requesting a Luna early access invitation.

