Amazon is expanding hardware support for its Luna game streaming service. When the company first launched Luna last year, it was available for PC, Mac, Amazon Fire TV devices, and iOS hardware. A few months later it expanded to Android. And now Amazon is bringing Luna to Chromebooks and Amazon Fire tablets.

That’s right, up until now you couldn’t use Amazon’s game streaming service with an Amazon tablet. Go figure. At least that restriction is gone now… assuming you have a fairly recent Fire tablet.

Amazon Fire HD 8 plus Luna controller bundle

According to Amazon, if you want to use Luna on a Fire tablet, you’ll need one of the following models:

  • Fire 7 (2019 or later release)
  • Fire HD 8 (2018 or later release)
  • Fire HD 10 (2019 or later release)

One benefit of using Luna on an Amazon device is that you don’t need an early access invitation. If you’re playing on a Fire TV or Fire tablet device, you can just open the Luna app to start playing.

Amazon is also introducing a new Luna Couch feature, which adds support for multiplayer co-op gaming for players who are not in the same physical space. Hosts can set up a Couch session and share a link with anyone who you’d like to invite to join the game – including players who may not have a Luna subscription.

Those subscriptions, by the way, currently run from around $3 to $15 per month depending on the “channels” you subscribe to:

  • Family Channel ($3/month for 35 kid-friendly games including SpongeBob and Garfield titles)
  • Luna+ Channel ($6/month for 95 titles including ControlGRID, and Metro Exodus)
  • Ubisoft+ Channel ($15/month for 100+ titles including Assassin’s Creed ValhallaWatch Dogs: Legion, and Far Cry: New Dawn)

Amazon notes that the price of the Ubisoft+ subscription will go up to $18/month on September 30th, but customers who subscribe now can lock in the lower pricing.

The company also plans to launch a retro-gaming channel soon that will include classic titles from Atari and SNK including Another WorldDragon’s Lair, and King of Fighters.

At the moment, Amazon is also offering Prime members a chance to check out Luna for free. From today through September 15th, Prime members in the mainland US can play Resident Evil 7 biohazard Gold EditionMetro ExodusKatamari Damacy REROLL, and Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom for free without requesting a Luna early access invitation.

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.