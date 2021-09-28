Amazon’s Echo Show devices make it pretty easy to participate in video calls between friends and family members. But try doing that with a kid and see how long it takes for their attention to start wandering.

So Amazon designed a new device called the Amazon Glow that’s basically a video conferencing tool for kids with short attention spans. It has an 8 inch display and camera for video calls. But it also has a built-in projector for beaming interactive games, storybooks, or other visuals onto a flat surface in front of the device.

The Amazon Glow is available for pre-order for $250, but you’ll need to request an invitation from Amazon before you can purchase one. It’s part of the company’s Day 1 Editions program, which it uses to roll out experimental new products in limited quantities to gauge interest.

For that price, you get an Amazon Glow device, a 1-yar subscription to Amazon Kids+ for access to a selection of games, eBooks, and “visual arts activities,” and a set of 7 Tangram Bits, which are physical puzzle pieces kids can use to complete tasks on the projected display.

The Amazon Glow measures 14.2″ x 5.6″ x 5.4″ and has an 8 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel touchscreen LCD display, a 720p “profile camera” for video calls, and a 10W mono speaker. It supports WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0.

The projector creates a projected 19.2 inch touch-sensitive area thanks to a 720p projector camera which can monitor hand and finger motions.

If this seems like a product out of Amazon’s throw-things-against-the-wall-and-see-what-sticks department, that’s probably about right. Maybe the Amazon Glow will be the next big thing in kid-friendly tech for the home. But I wouldn’t be surprised if it goes the way of the Amazon Echo Look smart fashion camera device within the next few years.

