Amazon’s Echo Show devices make it pretty easy to participate in video calls between friends and family members. But try doing that with a kid and see how long it takes for their attention to start wandering.
So Amazon designed a new device called the Amazon Glow that’s basically a video conferencing tool for kids with short attention spans. It has an 8 inch display and camera for video calls. But it also has a built-in projector for beaming interactive games, storybooks, or other visuals onto a flat surface in front of the device.
The Amazon Glow is available for pre-order for $250, but you’ll need to request an invitation from Amazon before you can purchase one. It’s part of the company’s Day 1 Editions program, which it uses to roll out experimental new products in limited quantities to gauge interest.
For that price, you get an Amazon Glow device, a 1-yar subscription to Amazon Kids+ for access to a selection of games, eBooks, and “visual arts activities,” and a set of 7 Tangram Bits, which are physical puzzle pieces kids can use to complete tasks on the projected display.
The Amazon Glow measures 14.2″ x 5.6″ x 5.4″ and has an 8 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel touchscreen LCD display, a 720p “profile camera” for video calls, and a 10W mono speaker. It supports WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0.
The projector creates a projected 19.2 inch touch-sensitive area thanks to a 720p projector camera which can monitor hand and finger motions.
If this seems like a product out of Amazon’s throw-things-against-the-wall-and-see-what-sticks department, that’s probably about right. Maybe the Amazon Glow will be the next big thing in kid-friendly tech for the home. But I wouldn’t be surprised if it goes the way of the Amazon Echo Look smart fashion camera device within the next few years.
If properly implemented this would be great for educational purposes. If they added “stylus” support and the ability to for the other person to see the projected area, teachers could give kids exercises and such.