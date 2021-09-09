Amazon is refreshing its Fire TV line of media streaming hardware with the company’s first Amazon-branded televisions (priced at $370 and up), and a new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for folks that would prefer to plug a small stick into their existing TV.

The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max has more RAM and a faster processor than the previous-gen Fire TV Stick 4K, which should bring better all-around performance. It’s also the first Amazon Fire TV device to support WiFi 6. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is up for pre-order for $55 and ships October 7, 2021.

That makes the list price for the model $5 more expensive than the previous-gen Fire TV Stick 4K (although the older model is currently on sale for $35 if you’d rather not wait and/or don’t need the new features).

Amazon says the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is exactly the same size as the previous-gen model, but it delivers “40% more power” thanks to its 2GB of RAM and new MediaTek MT8696 processor with a 1.8 GHz quad-core CPU and 750 MHz PowerVR 8300 GPU.

In addition to faster loading, improved graphics, and stronger WiFi performance, the update brings support for Amazon’s Live View Picture-in-Picture functionality, a feature which lets you view video from supported security cameras in a picture-in-picture window. Support for that had previously been limited to the pricier Amazon Fire TV Cube.

Other features include support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR, and HDR10+ content as well as support for 4K UHD video at up to 60 frames per second. The new Stick is also compatible with Amazon’s Luna cloud gaming service.

press release

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

