Amazon is refreshing its Fire TV line of media streaming hardware with the company’s first Amazon-branded televisions (priced at $370 and up), and a new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for folks that would prefer to plug a small stick into their existing TV.
The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max has more RAM and a faster processor than the previous-gen Fire TV Stick 4K, which should bring better all-around performance. It’s also the first Amazon Fire TV device to support WiFi 6. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is up for pre-order for $55 and ships October 7, 2021.
That makes the list price for the model $5 more expensive than the previous-gen Fire TV Stick 4K (although the older model is currently on sale for $35 if you’d rather not wait and/or don’t need the new features).
Amazon says the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is exactly the same size as the previous-gen model, but it delivers “40% more power” thanks to its 2GB of RAM and new MediaTek MT8696 processor with a 1.8 GHz quad-core CPU and 750 MHz PowerVR 8300 GPU.
In addition to faster loading, improved graphics, and stronger WiFi performance, the update brings support for Amazon’s Live View Picture-in-Picture functionality, a feature which lets you view video from supported security cameras in a picture-in-picture window. Support for that had previously been limited to the pricier Amazon Fire TV Cube.
Other features include support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR, and HDR10+ content as well as support for 4K UHD video at up to 60 frames per second. The new Stick is also compatible with Amazon’s Luna cloud gaming service.