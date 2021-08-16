After launching in China last month, the ZTE Axon 30 smartphone will be available globally September 9th. Prices in the US start at $499, while customers in the UK and Europe will be able to pick up the phone for £429 or €499, respectively.

The phone’s stand-out features are its all-screen design thanks to a 6.92 inch, 2460 x 1080 pixel, 120 Hz OLED display, slim bezels, and under-display camera (which means the front-facing camera is virtually invisible). But the phone’s other specs are also pretty solid for a mid-range device.

The Axon 30 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870G processor and the starting price gets you a model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Customers can also pay an extra $100/ €100/ £100 to get a 12GB/256GB version.

ZTE equips the phone with a 4,200 mAh battery and support for 55W fast charging, and there’s a quad-camera system on the back consisting of:

  • 64MP primary camera
  • 8MP 120 degree wide-angle camera
  • 5MP 3cm macro camera
  • 2MP depth-of-field camera

The front-facing camera features a 16MP image sensor and ZTE’s latest hardware and software designed to capture images through the display without disrupting the quality of the display too much – ZTE says the pixel density of the screen above the camera is 400 pixels per inch.

