The latest fanless desktop computers from Zotac are powered by 28-watt Intel Tiger Lake U-series processors, with support for up to an Intel Core i7-1165G7 chip.

Measuring about 8″ x 5.1″ x 2.7″, the new Zotac ZBOX C series computers are a bit larger than some mini PCs, but they’re still pretty compact by traditional desktop standards. And thanks to a passive cooling system, they should be quieter and more durable than most desktops as well.

The design is pretty similar to the ZBOX CI660 nano I reviewed a few years ago, and I was pretty impressed at the time with the performance of the little computer. Since then, Zotac has updated the CI600 series a few times, most recently last summer, with the launch of models featuring 10th-gen Intel Comet Lake-U processors.

This year’s refresh swaps out those chips for 11th-gen Intel Core processors capable of delivering higher CPU and graphics performance.

Zotac hasn’t announced pricing for the new models yet, but FanlessTech spotted product pages for three models on the Zotac Hong Kong website:

Each model will be available as barebones or pre-configured systems, and each supports up to 64GB Of DDR4-3200 memory (via two SODIMM slots), dual storage devices (there’s a 2.5 inch drive bay and an M.2 2230/2242 PCIe x4 slot for an SSD), support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5, and plenty of ports, including:

2 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x Thunderbolt 4

4 x USB 3.1 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x SDXC card reader

1 x 3.5mm mic input

1 x 3.5mm audio output

The computers also come with an external antenna for improved wireless performance and a VESA mount that can be used to attach a ZBOX CI600 series computer to the back of a display.

