The latest fanless desktop computers from Zotac are powered by 28-watt Intel Tiger Lake U-series processors, with support for up to an Intel Core i7-1165G7 chip.

Measuring about 8″ x 5.1″ x 2.7″, the new Zotac ZBOX C series computers are a bit larger than some mini PCs, but they’re still pretty compact by traditional desktop standards. And thanks to a passive cooling system, they should be quieter and more durable than most desktops as well.

The design is pretty similar to the ZBOX CI660 nano I reviewed a few years ago, and I was pretty impressed at the time with the performance of the little computer. Since then, Zotac has updated the CI600 series a few times, most recently last summer, with the launch of models featuring 10th-gen Intel Comet Lake-U processors.

This year’s refresh swaps out those chips for 11th-gen Intel Core processors capable of delivering higher CPU and graphics performance.

Zotac hasn’t announced pricing for the new models yet, but FanlessTech spotted product pages for three models on the Zotac Hong Kong website:

Each model will be available as barebones or pre-configured systems, and each supports up to 64GB Of DDR4-3200 memory (via two SODIMM slots), dual storage devices (there’s a 2.5 inch drive bay and an M.2 2230/2242 PCIe x4 slot for an SSD), support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5, and plenty of ports, including:

  • 2 x Gigabit Ethernet
  • 1 x HDMI 2.0
  • 1 x DisplayPort 1.4
  • 1 x Thunderbolt 4
  • 4 x USB 3.1 Type-A
  • 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A
  • 1 x SDXC card reader
  • 1 x 3.5mm mic input
  • 1 x 3.5mm audio output

The computers also come with an external antenna for improved wireless performance and a VESA mount that can be used to attach a ZBOX CI600 series computer to the back of a display.

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.