The premium Android tablet space is starting to get interesting again. Samsung continues to set the bar with its high-end tablets, but Lenovo has been nipping at Samsung’s heels with some solid mid-range options and premium models with unusual features like HDMI input.

Now Xiaomi is entering the fray with the Mi Pad 5 and Mi Pad 5 Pro, a pair of 11 inch Android tablets with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series processors and high-resolution displays featuring high screen refresh rates. They’re up for pre-order in China today for about $310 and up.

The starting price is for a Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor, 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There’s also a 6GB/256GB configurations available for about $355.

The tablet features a 2560 x 1600 pixel LCD display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10 and Dolby Vision support, and up to 500 nits of brightness.

Other features include support for optional keyboard and digital pen accessories, quad speakers, an 8720 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging, a 13MP rear camera and 8MP front camera, and support for WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5, NFC, and 4G LTE.

Prices for the Mi Pad 5 Pro range from about $385 for a 6GB/128GB WiFi-only model to $540 for an 8GB/256GB configuration with support for 5G connectivity.

Aside from the optional 5G, this model stands out from its more affordable sibling in a few areas:

It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor.

There are eight speakers.

There are dual cameras (13MP + 5MP for the Mi Pad Pro and 50MP + 5MP for the Mi Pad Pro 5G).

The battery is 8,600 mAh, but the tablet supports 67W fast charging.

The Mi Pad 5 series tablets will be exclusively available in China at launch, and Xiaomi hasn’t announced any plans to officially sell the tablets in other countries. But I suspect it won’t be long before international customers can pick one up from AliExpress or other sites that allow vendors to sell Chinese products to international customers.

via xda-developers, NotebookCheck, and @chat_station

