The UP Xtreme i11 is a compact computer mainboard featuring an Intel Tiger Lake embedded processor. Designed for IoT and edge computing applications for use in health, transportation, robotics, or automation applications, it’s also basically a versatile foundation for a mini PC.

First announced in November, 2020, the UP Xtreme i11 Board is now available for pre-order, and it’s expected to ship in September.

Prices range from $299 for a model with a 28-watt Intel Celeron 6305E dual-core processor to $969 for a version with an Intel Core i7-1185GRE quad-core chip.

Note that each version ships without any memory or storage, but all models support up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory and have connectors for SATA III and/or PCIe NVMe storage.

The board measures 122 x 120mm, or about 4.8″ x 4.7″ and features ports including HDMI 2.0b, DisplayPort 1.4, USB 4 Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2 and USB 2.0 plus Gigabit and 2.5 Gb Ethernet ports, a 40-pin GPIO header (controlled by an Altera V FPGA), and M.2 slots for optional WiFi, Bluetooth and 4G LTE or 5G wireless cards.

You can find more details in the datasheet,

press release via LinuxGizmos

