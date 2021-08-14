Topjoy, makers of the Falcon mini laptop, are back with some new devices to share. This time around they’ve stuck to the winged creature theme with the Butterfly tablets.

It’s a fitting choice, given the fact that butterflies generally have colorful, paper-like wings and the Butterfly tablets feature color ePaper displays. Specifically they’re using the same DES Slurry color ePaper technology as the crowdfunded Reinkstone R1 that hit Kickstarter back in June.

The smaller of the two sports a 6-inch touchcreen and is built for reading eBooks on the go. The larger features a 7.8-inch touchscreen that sits atop an electromagnetic resonance layer. Coupled with the included stylus, it allows you to take and edit notes or sketch.

There aren’t many differences between the two Butterfly models other than the displays. Both are powered by a quad-core processor clocked at 1.8 Ghz, along with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. They also support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections. The 7.8-inch version adds a speaker so that you can (presumably) listen to audiobooks, music, podcasts or your own musings.

Like the Reinkstone R1 both are expected to ship with Android 11. You won’t find Google Play or any other app stores preinstalled, but you will be able to sideload apps according to Good e-Reader.

Pricing for the Topjoy Butterfly has not been announced yet, but the company is planning on a November launch. There seems to be a smattering of interest already given that the private Facebook group Topjoy set up for the Butterfly already has more than 200 members.

