The Intel “Tiger Canyon” NUC 11 Pro is a 4.6″ x 4.4″ desktop computer powered by a choice of 11th-gen Intel Core “Tiger Lake” processors. But like most Intel NUC mini computers, it’s an actively cooled computer with a fan inside the case.

Prefer a fanless option for silent operation? SimplyNUC has introduced the new Tiger Canyon Porcoolpine which scoops out the guts of the NUC 11 Pro and stuffs them into a slightly larger fanless chassis. It’s up for pre-order now for $679 and up, and ships in September.

The starting price is for a model with an Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, but you can also configure the Porcoolpine with up to a Core i7-1165G7 processor.

You can also build your own system with up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory and up to 16TB of storage (the computer has an M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 slot for solid state storage and a 2.5 inch drive bay for a SSD or HDD), or you can add your own upgrades.

SimplyNUC’s fanless chassis measures 7.5″ x 4″ x 3″. That makes is substantially larger than Intel’s version with active cooling, but still small enough to mount to the back of a TV or monitor with a VESA mount. The company positions it as a solution for digital kiosks, vending machines, or enterprise computers.

Ports include:

  • 2 x Thunderbolt 4
  • 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2
  • 1 x USB 2.0
  • 2 x HDMI 2.0b
  • 1  x 2.5 Gb Ethernet
  • Legacy D-Sub 9-pin connector

There’s also optional support for additional ports thanks to an I/O expansion area, and each model comes with a wireless card supporting WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

via FanlessTech

 

 

 

