Computers with Thunderbolt 4 functionality just started shipping last year, but it looks like Intel is already planning for Thunderbolt 5. And it looks like the next-gen standard could support data speeds up to 80 Gbps while retaining the same USB-C connector.

That would make Thunderbolt 5 twice as fast as Thunderbolt 4. But it’s unclear if or when it’ll be ready for release, since all the information we have comes from a photo that an Intel executive appears to have posted to Twitter accidentally.

As spotted by AnandTech, Intel vice president Gregory Bryant recently toured a company facility in Israel, and posted four images of his tour to Twitter… but that delete as quickly deleted and replaced with a new one featuring just three pictures.

What’s in the now-removed image? A sign that describes “80 G PHY Technology” that would support 80 Gbps data carried over a USB-C connector. AnandTech points out that one of the most interesting bits of data on the sign points the use of “novel PAM-3 modulation technology,” which would be an entirely new way to encode data, allowing Thunderbolt 5 to offer twice the capacity. Check out AnandTech’s article for a more detailed explanation of just what’s so novel about that tech.

There’s no other information about what to expect from Thunderbolt 5 yet, but odds are that it’ll support many of the same features available from Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 today, including support for video output over a USB cable, support for delivering enough power to charge a laptop, and support for docking stations and other accessories that allow you to connect multiple accessories (like an external graphics card, storage device, and display) using a single USB-C port on your computer.

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.