Chinese PC maker Hystou is selling a compact desktop computer that supports up to a 65-watt Intel Core i7-11700 octa-core Rocket Lake processor.

The computer is available from AliExpress, with prices starting at $545 for a barebones model with an Intel Core i5-11400 hexa-core processor. Models with an octa-core processor start at $627 and the system can be configured with up to 32GB of RAM and up to a 1TB SSD, or you can bring your own memory and storage. But it’s worth noting that this computer is missing a few features that you might want from a compact desktop with a Rocket Lake processor.

The computer measures 195 x 195 x 53mm (about 7.7″ x 7.7″ x 2.1″) and has room inside for an M.2 2280 SSD, a 2.5 inch har drive or SSD, and two sticks of dual-channel DDR4 memory.

Other features include an aluminum chassis, a fan for active cooling, two external antennas, and a selection of ports that includes:

HDMI 1.4

Gigabit Ethernet

4 x USB 3.0 Type-A

4 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x mic input

1 x speaker/headphone out

1 x RS-232 COM port

Notably absent from that list are Thunderbolt and/or DisplayPort or HDMI 2.0 ports which could limit the computer’s capabilities somewhat. You’ll most likely only be able to connect a single display. And the integrated Intel UHD 730 or UHD 750 graphics are good enough for 4K video playback, but might struggle with gaming or media creation, so without a Thunderbolt port for an external graphics dock this computer is probably best for applications that require a strong CPU, but not necessarily high-performance graphics.

The inclusion of an RS-232 port also suggests that Hystou is targeting commercial or enterprise customers.

via AndroidPC.es

