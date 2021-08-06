This week DT Research launched a new line of rugged tablets with Intel processors, Windows 10 software, and walkie-talkie function for 2-way communication.

While the company is positioning the new DT361AM and DT361AD devices as handheld tablets for military and law enforcement customers, their 6 inch displays and low-power Intel chips also hint at what Windows phones would look like in 2021 if Microsoft hadn’t given up on smartphone operating systems, instead shifting its focus to supporting apps for Android and iOS.

Both of the DT Research 6 inch tablets feature 1440 x 720 pixel displays, 7-watt Intel Core i7-10510Y Amber Lake-Y quad-core processors, and support for WiFi 5, Bluetooth 4.2, and a hands-free walkie-talkie feature for communicating with one or many other users at the same time using the built-in mic and speakers.

These are rugged devices with IP65 and MIL-STD-810H ratings, thick cases, and big, thick cases. And while the tablets have capacitive touchscreen displays, there are also four programmable buttons as well as a push-to-talk button and power and screen brightness buttons.

Other features that make it pretty clear the DT361 series devices aren’t your typical consumer-friendly tablets or phones include:

Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.0 Type-A, and USB 3.1 Type-C ports

Hot swappable 3,100 mAh battery (it can be replaced without rebooting)

A display that’s designed to be visible at night and which won’t conflict with night vision goggles

Optional vest mount

The tablets also run Windows 10 IoT Enterprise software, and the DT361AM model has a smart card reader (while the DT361AD has an SD card reader instead).

So yeah, not exactly something most end users are going to be buying. But it’s still interesting to see a fanless Wintel device with a 6 inch display, designed for mobile use… even if it does come in a package that measures 7.6″ x 3.7″ x 1.3″ and weighs 1 pound.

DT Research says the tablets are available for purchase from resellers now and come in 8GB/256GB or 16GB/512GB versions.

