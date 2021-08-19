The new Motorola Edge is a smartphone with a 6.8 inch, 2460 x 1080 pixel display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and 576 touch latency, a large 5,000 mAh battery, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, 30W fast charging, and triple cameras including a 108MP primary camera.

But the phone is positioned as more of an upper mid-range device than a flagship. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor rather than an 800 series chip. The phone has an LCD display rather than AMOLED. And while it has a list price of $700, the phone will be available for $500 for a limited time. It will be available in the US on September 2, and pre-orders begin August 23.

If the Motorola Edge looks familiar, that’s because it’s very similar to the Motorola Edge 20 that launched internationally last month. The US version has a bigger battery, but lacks the OLED display of its global counterpart.

It’s also available in fewer color options. The 2021 Motorola Edge smartphone comes in “Nebula Blue,” and that’s it.

The phone has a rear camera system consisting of:

108MP primary camera

8MP ultra wide-angle camera (119 degree field of view)

2MP depth camera

There’s also a 32MP front-facing camera. Both he front and rear camera systems are capable of recording 4K video at 30 frames per second.

Other features include a mono speaker and 3 microphones, but no headphone jack, a USB 2.0 Type-C port, and support for WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and support for Verizon or T-Mobile 5G sub-6 GHz network bands as well as 4G LTE on AT&T.

press release

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

