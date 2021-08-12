The T-Bao TBOOK MN48H is a compact desktop computer with the guts of a high-performance laptop including a 45-watt AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor.

A model with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of solid state storage, and Windows 10 software is available for purchase from Banggood for $800.

Measuring about 7.8″ x 7.8″ x 1.9″, the TBOOK MN48H is a bit larger than the T-Bao TBOOK MN45 that launched last month, but that model also has a significantly less powerful 15-watt Ryzen 5 4500U processor.

AMD’s Ryzen 7 4800H is an 8-core, 16-thread processor with AMD Zen 2 CPU cores and AMD Radeon Vega 7 graphics. It’s a chip that was introduced in early 2020, so it’s not as powerful as the latest Ryzen H-series processors, but it’s still fairly competitive with the latest Intel chips in terms of multi-core CPU performance.

The TBOOK MN48H mini PC supports DDR4 memory and an M.2 2280 slot for PCIe NVMe solid state storage, and it also has room under the hood for a 2.5 inch SATA hard drive or SSD if you want to add your own. Other features include an Intel AX200 wireless card with support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 and a lot of ports (some more useful than others):

HDMI 2.0

DisplayPort

Gigabit Ethernet

1 x USB Type-C

2 x USB 3.0 Type-A

4 x USB 2.0 Type-A

mic input

line/headphone out

While USB 2.0 ports are probably fine for connecting keyboards, mice, webcams, or other basic peripherals, it’s a bit surprising to see that most of the USB ports on a computer shipping in 2021 limited to a theoretical top speed of 480 Mbps.

The product description doesn’t make it clear which generation of USB technology the USB Type-C port supports, but since it’s said to support video output via DisplayPort Alt Mode, I’m guessing it’s at least USB 3.x.

via APCTV

