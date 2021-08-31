The Pangolin laptop is a thin and light notebook from Linux PC maker System76. Available with a choice of Ubuntu or Pop!_OS software, the notebook has a 15.6 inch full HD display, support for up to 64GB of RAM and 2TB of storage. And the Pangolin only weighs about 3.6 pounds and measures less than 0.8 inches thick.

When the notebook first launched earlier this year, customers had a choice of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U or Ryzen 7 4700U processors. Now System76 has given the Pangolin a spec bump – it’s now available with Ryzen 5 5500U or Ryzen 7 5700U processor options.

While these aren’t the most powerful members of the Ryzen 5000U family, they are still a step up from their predecessors.

The Ryzen 5 5500U and Ryzen 7 5700U chips have the same “Zen 2” CPU cores as their previous-gen counterparts rather than newer, more powerful “Zen 3” cores that you’ll find in processors like the Ryzen 5 5600U and Ryzen 7 5800U. But the new chips support hyperthreading, which their predecessors did not.

That means that folks who opt for the Ryzen 5 model will get a 6-core, 12-thread processor now rather than a 6-core, 6-thread chip. The Ryzen 7 version is now has 8 cores and 16 threads rather than 8 of each.

Overall, you can probably expect a modest boost in single-core performance and a much more significant step up in multi-core performance.

Aside from the processor swap, the new Pangolin laptop is pretty much the same as the version that launched in march. It still has a matte non-touchscreen display, support for DDR4-3200 memory, an M.2 slot for NVMe or SATA storage, support for WiFI 6, Bluetooth 5, and a 49 Wh battery.

Ports include HDMI 2.0, Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, and USB 2.0 Type-A plus a headphone jack and microSD card reader. The laptop has a backlit keyboard, a 720p webcam, and stereo speakers.

Prices start at $1199 for a model with a Ryzen 5 5500U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 240GB SSD.

via @system76

