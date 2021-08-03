The latest beta version of SwiftKey for Android adds one major new feature to this keyboard app: the ability to sync clipboard data between an Android phone and a Windows PC.

When enabled, this will let you copy text on your Android phone and then paste it on your Windows computer with a Windows+V keyboard shortcut. You can also copy text on your PC and paste it on your Android device.

There are a few hoops you need to jump through in order to make sure everything works properly:

Install the latest version of SwiftKey on your phone (as of August 3, 2021 you’ll need to use SwiftKey Beta).

Sign into SwiftKey on your phone with your Microsoft account.

Open the Settings, navigate to “Rich Input” and then select “Clipboard.”

Toggle the switch in the app’s Clipboard settings to “Sync clipboard history.”

On your PC, make sure you’re signed in with the same Microsoft account.

Open the Clipboard Settings menu, and flip the switches to enable “Clipboard history” and “sync across all devices.”

Once those conditions have been met, your clipboard data will be synchronized between devices, although it’ll only be saved for an hour at a time.

Pressing Win+V on a computer will bring up your synchronized clipboard history from your phone and any other devices connected to your Microsoft account that also have clipboard sync enabled.

Copying and pasting from PC to Android is a little more limited – you can only paste the last thing copied to your clipboard, and honestly I haven’t even gotten that to work reliably on my phone.

But theoretically this should allow you to quickly copy a URL, password, or other item from your computer and paste it onto your phone.

SwiftKey is a popular Android keyboard app that’s been around for years, but which was acquired by Microsoft in 2016. So it’s unsurprising to see the company use it as a way to make Android phones and Windows PCs work together a little better.

What’s a little surprising is that it took this long. Microsoft’s Your Phone app for Windows has supported clipboard synchronization for a while, but it only officially supports the Microsoft Surface Duo and a handful of Samsung smartphones. Bringing native Windows clipboard sync to Swiftkey should make the feature available for most devices running Android 5.0 or later.

via xda-developers and Android Police

